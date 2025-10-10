Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To Apply

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 | punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sind Bank will conclude the online application process for the position of Specialist Officer in MMGS II on a regular basis today, October 10. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of Punjab & Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 190 SO posts. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Credit Manager: 130

2. Agriculture Manager: 60

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Aspirants should be between the ages of 23 and 35 as of September 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants.

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab & Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the SO registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: About roles

The roles for both posts are:

1. The Credit Manager is responsible for customer relationship management and acquisition, overseeing credit operations, driving sales and business development, managing branch operations, and performing any other duties assigned by the bank or authorities.

2. The Agriculture Manager handles customer relationship management and acquisition, promotes and manages agriculture finance, facilitates government schemes related to agriculture, oversees branch management and operations, and carries out any additional responsibilities as assigned by the bank or authorities.

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 850, while those in the SC/ST/PWD categories must pay Rs 100.