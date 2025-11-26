 HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3
HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for 2026. Class 10 exams will be held from March 3 to 28, while Class 12 exams run from March 3 to April 1. Practical exams are scheduled from February 20 to 28. Students can download PDFs online.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
HP Board Date Sheet 2026 |

HP Board Date Sheet 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the official date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. Students can download the PDF from the HPBOSE website and plan their preparation accordingly.

Exam Schedule for Class 10 and 12

Class 10 exams will be conducted in a single session from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm from March 3 to 28, 2026.

Class 12 exams for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026, also in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM.

Practical Exams Schedule

The board has also released the practical exam schedule for both Class 10 and 12 students. The practicals of the regular and SOS candidates will be held at their respective schools from February 20 to 28, 2026. Students are advised to contact the principals of their schools by February 18 for subject-wise practical schedules.

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026 |

HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026

HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 |

article-image

Important Instructions for Candidates

-Candidates must write the same question number in the answer book as in the question paper.

-Question papers and answer books will be distributed 15 minutes in advance to enable students to verify the pages and OMR sheets.

-MCQs should be marked using a blue/black ballpoint pen on the space provided on the answer sheet.

-For the subjects starred (*) below, the question papers will be prepared at the examination centre itself by the concerned subject teacher.

