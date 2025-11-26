BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9

BBOSE Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

BBOSE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 12 admit card for the 2025 session. Students enrolled for the December exam cycle can now download their hall tickets from the board’s website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

To download the BBOSE Class 12 hall ticket, candidates have to login using their application number and date of birth. The admit card contains the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, date of birth, subject-wise exam dates, shift timings, among others. The study centres have been directed to provide the admit card to students only after affixing the signature and seal at the designated place.

Practical and Theory Exams Scheduled

According to the official schedule, the practical examinations of BBOSE Class 12 will be held from December 5 to 8, while the theory examinations will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts-

• Morning shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

• Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm

Candidates must bring their BOSE Class 12 admit card 2025, along with a valid ID proof, on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to bring their hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

BBOSE 12th admit card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link BBOSE Class 12 hall ticket on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the application number, date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BBOSE 12th admit card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BBOSE 12th admit card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

BBOSE 12th admit card 2025 Direct Link