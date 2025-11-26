 BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here

The deadline of registration for the Inter Level Recruitment 2025 has been extended by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). The selection process includes: Preliminary written examination, main examination, and skill test (for applicable posts). Aspirants can submit the form on the official website at onlinebssc.com.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The deadline of registration for the Inter Level Recruitment 2025 has been extended by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Now, applicants can apply till December 18, 2025. Aspirants can submit the form on the official website at onlinebssc.com. However, now the last date to pay the examination fee is 15th December 2025.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Out of the total vacancies, 10,142 posts are for the unreserved category, while the remaining positions are allocated as follows: 3,212 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 219 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3,974 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 2,562 for Backward Classes (BC), 767 for Backward Class women, and 229 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Additionally, 7,394 posts are reserved for women under the 35% horizontal reservation policy, ensuring wider representation across categories.

Read the official notice here

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

Minimum qualifying marks for the prelims examination are set category-wise. General category candidates must score at least 40%, while the cut-off for Backwards Classes (BC) is 36.5%. For Most Backward Classes (MBC), the minimum qualifying score is 34%, and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to secure at least 32% to pass the prelims stage.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes: Preliminary written examination, main examination, and skill test (for applicable posts).

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at onlinebssc.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “BSSC 2nd Inter Level recruitment 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with correct details such as personal, educational, and category.

Step 5: Next, pay the examination fee and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download a copy of the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The minimal educational requirement for this position is Intermediate (12th pass). The minimum age is 18 years, while the upper age limit varies by category: 37 years for Unreserved (Male), 40 years for BC/EBC (Male & Female) and Unreserved (Female), and 42 years for SC/ST (Male & Female). PwD candidates across all categories will receive an additional 10 years of age relaxation.

