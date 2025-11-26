 Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 Debuts With Over 650 Students Showcasing Talent; 60+ Colleges Join The Celebration Of Youth Culture & Creativity
Patuck-Gala College of Commerce hosted its first Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 on 22 November, featuring 18 events and drawing over 650 students from 60+ colleges. Powered by Canara Bank, the Santacruz (East) fest was inaugurated by Patuck Trust members and smoothly managed by a 70-member student council team.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 | File

Patuck Yuva Fest 2025: Patuck-Gala College of Commerce has achieved a bright new milestone in hosting the maiden edition of Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 on 22nd November, 2025. Organised under the Patuck Polytechnic Trust, the inter-collegiate festival saw the involvement of students from Junior and Degree colleges, turning the campus into a hub of culture, creativity, and sportsmanship. Held on the college premises in Santacruz (East), Mumbai, the event saw enthusiastic participation from close to 60 colleges and over 650 students, making the maiden edition a resounding success.

Co-powered by Canara Bank and Balaji Caterers, the fest was well supported by a number of prominent sponsors such as Welingkar Institute, WX Consultant, Brightwayz, Sporko Sports Academy, and others. With 18 events across Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Sports, Creative Competitions, and Gaming, this festival has kept the campus buzzing the whole day.

The talents of the students were displayed in dance, singing, acting, mehendi, nail art, and other various indoor and outdoor sports. A special Selfie Booth proved an instant hit, capturing the spirit of the youth.

The fest was inaugurated in the presence of Chairman Shri Adil Patuck, Secretary Ms Bakul Ankleseria and Board Members Mr Yazdi Tantra and Ms Dilnawaz Bhagalia. The Principal In-Charge Dr Meeta Seta along with the teaching and non-teaching staff worked relentlessly to coordinate the event. A solid team of 70 Student Council leaders and volunteers ensured smooth execution and high engagement throughout the programme.

