Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025 Out; Details Here

The Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025 has been released by the Bank of Baroda (BOB) on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Applicants whose roll numbers appear in the PDF are qualified to take the next stage of the selection procedure, which is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The online examination was conducted on September 6, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025 | bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Applicants who took the online examination on September 6, 2025, can now check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF, which includes the roll numbers of candidates who passed the written test.

Applicants whose roll numbers appear in the PDF are qualified to take the next stage of the selection procedure, which is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to download the BOB LBO result 2025 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers/Recruitment section and then select Current Opportunities.

Step 3: Next, identify the notification titled “Recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBOs)”.

Step 4: After this, click on the “BOB Local Bank Officer Result 2025 PDF” link.

Step 5: Now, the BOB Local Bank Officer Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and then search for the roll number.

Step 7: Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to download the Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants who passed the online exam will now take the Language Proficiency Test, which is the second phase of the selection process. Following the LPT, candidates will go through further steps, such as a psychometric test and a group discussion or personal interview, based on the bank's selection criteria.

About BOB LBO Recruitment 2025

The Bank of Baroda LBO recruitment is an important step for those seeking a career in banking operations at the local branch level.

