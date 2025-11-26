Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: CBT Exam Starts Tomorrow; Read Guidelines Here

Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025 | Canva

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will start the RRB Group D Exam 2025 on November 27, 2025. The computer-based test will take place from November 27 to January 16, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the exam from the official website of the regional RRBs.

Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025: Guidelines

All applicants who will take the exam can view the exam day guidelines here:

1. Applicants should bring their e-admit card to the exam centre.

2. Aspirants should arrive at the exam centre at the time specified on their hall ticket.

3. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wrist watches, and other communication devices, as well as pens/pencils, wallet/purses, shoes, belts, and metallic wear, including jewellery, are absolutely prohibited in the test hall.

4. Any applicant found using unfair means of any kind in the examination, such as forgery, cheating, misconduct, use or attempt to use banned items, misrepresentation or suppression of facts, providing wrong information or submitting false documents, etc., sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, or attempt to impersonate, will be barred from appearing in all RRB/RRC examinations for life.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will have 100 questions, with 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

There will be negative grading for wrong answers in the CBT. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks given for that question.

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the Group D posts consists of multiple stages, beginning with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who qualify then undergo a medical examination and document verification.