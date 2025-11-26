 Delhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses

Delhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses

The Delhi Police Public School has opened admissions for the 2026–27 session across its S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp and Wazirabad campuses. Applications are available for Nursery, KG to Class 9 and Class 11 in both online and offline modes. Nursery forms must be submitted between December 4 and 27. Age eligibility is 3+ years as of March 31, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police Public School Admission | Image: X/@DelhiPolice

The Delhi Police Public School (DPPS) has begun its admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. Applications are now open for Nursery, KG to Class 9, and Class 11 across its S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp, and Wazirabad campuses. Forms are available both online and offline. Candidates can check details at delhipolicepublicschool.com.

Eligibility and Age Criteria

Minimum age for Nursery admission is 3 years as on 31.03.2026. Admission in other classes will be done as per DOE (Directorate of Education) norms.

Nursery Admissions: Form Availability and Submission Date

FPJ Shorts
'Waha Ke Police Ke Paas Shayad Itne Powers Nahi Hai': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Firing Incident At His Cafe In Canada; Praises Mumbai Police - Watch Video
'Waha Ke Police Ke Paas Shayad Itne Powers Nahi Hai': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Firing Incident At His Cafe In Canada; Praises Mumbai Police - Watch Video
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything

Nursery registration forms can be obtained online or from the respective school office on all working days between 9 am and 2 pm. The filled forms are to be submitted from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025, on all working days.

Read Also
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced
article-image

Admissions Open for KG to Class 9 and Class 11

Also available at all three branches are the registration forms for KG to Class 9 and Class 11.

S.J. Enclave – Nursery to Class 9 & 11 (All streams)

Kingsway Camp – Nursery to Class 9 & 11 (All streams)

Wazirabad – Nursery to Class 8

About Delhi Police Public School

Established in 1989, the Delhi Police Public School is run by the Police Foundation for Education. The S.J. Enclave campus alone covers 2 acres with an enrollment of around 1,900 students and 100 faculty and support staff, making it one of the reputed institutions in the capital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: CBT Exam Starts Tomorrow; Read Guidelines Here

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: CBT Exam Starts Tomorrow; Read Guidelines Here

Delhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses

Delhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses

'Premium Lunchbox': Student’s iPhone Box Lunch Stuns Teacher; Video Goes Viral

'Premium Lunchbox': Student’s iPhone Box Lunch Stuns Teacher; Video Goes Viral

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Warns Against Disrupting Students’ Studies For Electoral...

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Warns Against Disrupting Students’ Studies For Electoral...