Delhi Police Public School Opens Admissions For 2026–27; Forms Available For Three Campuses

The Delhi Police Public School (DPPS) has begun its admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. Applications are now open for Nursery, KG to Class 9, and Class 11 across its S.J. Enclave, Kingsway Camp, and Wazirabad campuses. Forms are available both online and offline. Candidates can check details at delhipolicepublicschool.com.

Eligibility and Age Criteria

Minimum age for Nursery admission is 3 years as on 31.03.2026. Admission in other classes will be done as per DOE (Directorate of Education) norms.

Nursery Admissions: Form Availability and Submission Date

Nursery registration forms can be obtained online or from the respective school office on all working days between 9 am and 2 pm. The filled forms are to be submitted from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025, on all working days.

Admissions Open for KG to Class 9 and Class 11

Also available at all three branches are the registration forms for KG to Class 9 and Class 11.

S.J. Enclave – Nursery to Class 9 & 11 (All streams)

Kingsway Camp – Nursery to Class 9 & 11 (All streams)

Wazirabad – Nursery to Class 8

About Delhi Police Public School

Established in 1989, the Delhi Police Public School is run by the Police Foundation for Education. The S.J. Enclave campus alone covers 2 acres with an enrollment of around 1,900 students and 100 faculty and support staff, making it one of the reputed institutions in the capital.