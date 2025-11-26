 Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationViral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause Notice

Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause Notice

A teacher of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur attempted to "discipline" her five-year-old student by allegedly hanging him from a tree with a rope tied to his t-shirt, prompting the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the institution's management, officials said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Surajpur: A teacher of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur attempted to "discipline" her five-year-old student by allegedly hanging him from a tree with a rope tied to his t-shirt, prompting the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the institution's management, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman teacher involved in the incident that took place at a school in Narayanpur village under Ramanuj Nagar block last week has since been dismissed, they said.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the child, a student of kindergarten, can be seen hanging from a tree with his T-shirt tied to a rope fastened to a branch, while two women at the scene are heard reprimanding the person recording the act.

Surajpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Mishra said that after the clip surfaced on social media on Monday, a team from the education department was dispatched to the school.

FPJ Shorts
Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO
Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO
Ravelcare Launches ₹24-Crore SME IPO, Price Band Set At ₹123-130 Per Share
Ravelcare Launches ₹24-Crore SME IPO, Price Band Set At ₹123-130 Per Share
Fact-Check: Is Liquor Banned At All Places In Amritsar? Know Everything About The Holy City Status
Fact-Check: Is Liquor Banned At All Places In Amritsar? Know Everything About The Holy City Status
HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3
HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3
Read Also
Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025 Out; Details Here
article-image

Based on the preliminary report, a show-cause notice was issued to the school management, seeking a response within two days, he said, adding that further action will be taken according to the rules after the school submits its response.

Speaking to reporters, school director Subhash Shivhare attempted to justify the act, saying the teacher had tried to discipline the child.

"I was not present at the time of the incident. I arrived today after receiving information about it and a call from the DEO's office. The teacher attempted to hang the child using his T-shirt from a tree to scare him and make him study," he said.

He further claimed that the child had been disturbing the class and hitting other students, and that the teacher attempted to discipline him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas

US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas

HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause...

Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause...

Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025 Out; Details Here

Bank of Baroda LBO Result 2025 Out; Details Here

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9