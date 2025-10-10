 Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPaid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

A viral WhatsApp message shows a company demanding ₹1,200 from each employee and ₹2,000 from managers for a ‘mandatory’ Diwali party, sparking outrage and debate on workplace professionalism.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Viral Post | AI

Viral Post: A viral image of a WhatsApp message has created controversy after showing that a company has made attendance compulsory in its Diwali party and has requested employees to contribute 1200 rupee, and team leads have been asked to pay ₹2,000. The message says that everyone must be there and tells managers to get ₹1,200 from each team member.

“Hi Everyone! We will be having a Diwali party. 100% attendance is mandatory for your teams. Collect Rs 1200 from each in your team. Rs 2000 for managers. #diwaliparty #poolparty #boozeonthehouse,” the WhatsApp text read.

This is embarrassing for a company
byu/Warthei inIndianWorkplace

The person who shared the screenshot on Reddit captioned it, “This is embarrassing for a company.”

Netizens reactions

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest
Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

The post attracted critical responses on the internet. The question that arose for many was how proper it was to make employees pay for a festive event and whether or not contributions to a festive event needed to be voluntary or compulsory. The use of WhatsApp to issue official directives was criticised by others who believed that it caused a mix between personal and professional communication.

Read Also
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here
article-image

One user commented, "what if some employees don't want to attend the party and would be absent or at hometown and what about non alcoholic employees?" Another said, "How is it booze on the house, if they are taking contributions?" A third user said, "Lol the audacity of saying Booze on the house after asking for money."

A user also commented, "If your company is communicating via WhatsApp, they blur the lines of professional and personal life. WhatsApp is not for professional conversations, any company that does this does not care about professionalism, and it's a sign you should move out asap."

"Wait, your company uses WhatsApp for official communication? That’s not a workplace, that’s a glorified group chat with delusions of professionalism. BC, I work for a USA startup with three people, we communicate through Slack and Google Workspace," One more user questioned about professionalism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam On October 12; Over 6 Lakh Candidates Expected To Appear; Check...

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam On October 12; Over 6 Lakh Candidates Expected To Appear; Check...