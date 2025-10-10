PPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here

PPSC Recruitment 2025 | ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has started accepting applications for the positions of District Defence Services Welfare Officer (Group-A). Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions through PPSC's official website at ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: 08-10-2025

2. Last date to apply: 03-11-2025

3. Payment date: 08/10/2025 – 03/11/2025

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 21 posts have been announced, out of which 5 are reserved for women. The distribution is as follows — Ex-Servicemen, Punjab: 7 posts (2 for women); Sports Person, Punjab: 1 post; Persons with Disabilities (Intellectual Disability and Mental Illness), Punjab: 1 post; Scheduled Castes (Others) ESM, Punjab: 3 posts (1 for women); Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh ESM, Punjab: 4 posts (1 for women); Backward Classes ESM, Punjab: 2 posts; and General Economically Weaker Section, Punjab: 3 posts (1 for women).

Read the official notification here

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹500 for Ex-Servicemen, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD), and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (LDESM) of Punjab State only. For Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backwards Classes (BC) of Punjab State only, the fee is ₹750. For all other categories, the application fee is ₹1,500.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or the equivalent examination. Candidates should not be older than 55 on January 1, 2025.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for the post of District Defence Services Welfare Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Defence Services Welfare, Government of Punjab, will consist of a Written Competitive Examination and an Interview. The written exam will include 120 questions carrying a total of 480 marks, followed by an interview worth 60 marks, making the overall total 540 marks. The schedule for the written examination will be announced soon.