NTA Issues Important Advisory For UGC NET December 2025; Candidates Must Update Aadhaar And UDID Details Before Applying

UGC NET December 2025 Notification | Official Website

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice to Aspirants who are going to sit for the UGC NET December 2025 exam that they should make sure that their Aadhaar Card and Unique Disability ID (UDID) information is correct and up-to-date prior to filing their application forms.

Online registration to the UGC NET December 2025 cycle started on October 7, 2025, and will continue until November 7, 2025 (11.50 PM). Applications are to be conducted online through the official site ugcnet.nta.nic.in to willing and qualified candidates.

UGC NET December 2025 Examination Timetable

In December 2025 and January 2026, NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2025 exam of 85 subjects. The examination will be used to ascertain the eligibility in the admission of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD in the various Indian universities and colleges.

Forms to be filled prior to application

It has also been noted by the NTA that the candidates should check and revise their official documents to prevent inconvenience in the process of registration and verification:

1. Aadhaar Card:

Make sure that you have the proper name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father name.

2. UDID Card (for PwD candidates):

The card should be valid, updated, and renewed.

The move is focused on facilitating the registration process and promoting quick check of the documents of the JRF applicants and Assistant Professor applicants.

UGC NET December 2025: Application Fee

General (Unreserved): ₹1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

It has the option of paying the application fee online in the form of Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. On November 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM) is also the last day of fee payment.

The NTA has also encouraged the candidates to visit the official site (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) frequently to receive information regarding the UGC NET December 2025 exam and guidelines.