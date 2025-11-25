 XAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know

XAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know

XLRI Jamshedpur has activated the XAT 2026 application correction window from November 25 to 9 AM on November 27, 2025. Registered candidates can review and edit details such as academic records, personal info, work experience, and exam city choices on xatonline.in. Email ID and mobile number cannot be changed. The XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
XAT 2026 Application Correction Window | Official Website

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has activated the correction window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 from November 25, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now make necessary edits through the official website at xatonline.in, until 9 AM on November 27, 2025.

What Changes Can Be Made?

Candidates can amend certain information in the application form during the correction window. The editable fields are:

-Educational qualifications

FPJ Shorts
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery
Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Indian Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon
Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Indian Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon

-Work experience information

-Preferred exam cities

-Personal information other than e-mail ID and mobile number

XLRI has explicitly mentioned that the registered e-mail and phone numbers cannot be edited under any circumstances.

Registration Still Open for New Applicants

The registration of XAT 2026 started on July 10, 2025, and will close on December 5, 2025. It's recommended that aspirants complete the submission of their respective applications well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Final Mock Test Conducted for Better Preparation

Going by the schedule, before the correction phase, the last mock tests were conducted on November 19 and 20, 2025, to help candidates get accustomed to the interface and pattern of the exam.

Read Also
AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10
article-image

XAT 2026 Exam Date & Centres

The national-level MBA entrance test, XAT 2026, will be conducted on January 4, 2026, in more than 100 exam cities across India.

Before the final submission, candidates have to ensure that everything is accurate in their details; no further changes after the deadline are allowed.

XAT 2026 Exam Pattern

XAT 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode and will have four major sections, including Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge, along with a separate Analytical Essay Writing task.

The test will be given in total for 210 minutes' duration, that is, 3 hours 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to answer 101 objective-type questions plus one essay writing task. The medium of the exam will be English, and each question will offer five answer choices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know

XAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Vacancies Extended; Check Selection Process...

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Vacancies Extended; Check Selection Process...

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens Today For Round 1 Admissions

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens Today For Round 1 Admissions