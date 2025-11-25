XAT 2026 Application Correction Facility Begins Today; Important Details Candidates Should Know

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window | Official Website

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has activated the correction window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 from November 25, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now make necessary edits through the official website at xatonline.in, until 9 AM on November 27, 2025.

What Changes Can Be Made?

Candidates can amend certain information in the application form during the correction window. The editable fields are:

-Educational qualifications

-Work experience information

-Preferred exam cities

-Personal information other than e-mail ID and mobile number

XLRI has explicitly mentioned that the registered e-mail and phone numbers cannot be edited under any circumstances.

Registration Still Open for New Applicants

The registration of XAT 2026 started on July 10, 2025, and will close on December 5, 2025. It's recommended that aspirants complete the submission of their respective applications well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Final Mock Test Conducted for Better Preparation

Going by the schedule, before the correction phase, the last mock tests were conducted on November 19 and 20, 2025, to help candidates get accustomed to the interface and pattern of the exam.

Read Also AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10

XAT 2026 Exam Date & Centres

The national-level MBA entrance test, XAT 2026, will be conducted on January 4, 2026, in more than 100 exam cities across India.

Before the final submission, candidates have to ensure that everything is accurate in their details; no further changes after the deadline are allowed.

XAT 2026 Exam Pattern

XAT 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode and will have four major sections, including Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge, along with a separate Analytical Essay Writing task.

The test will be given in total for 210 minutes' duration, that is, 3 hours 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to answer 101 objective-type questions plus one essay writing task. The medium of the exam will be English, and each question will offer five answer choices.