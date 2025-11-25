AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link Goes Live Today; Exam From December 10

AP TET 2025 Mock Test | Image: Canva

AP TET 2025 Mock Test: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will activate the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 mock test link today, November 25. Registered candidates can practise the online exam pattern by accessing the link available at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Exam Schedule and Mode

The AP TET test will start on December 10, 2025. It will be held online across district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals.

Session 1: 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Session 2: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

All questions will be MCQs carrying one mark each with no negative marking.

Direct Mock Test Access for Practice

Candidates can attempt the mock test to get familiar with the exam interface and question pattern. The window also allows applicants to choose their preferred district of examination.

Key Dates for AP TET 2025

The AP TET 2025 mock test link will be activated on November 25, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from December 3, 2025, onwards. The main examination will begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted daily in both sessions. The initial answer key will be released on January 2, 2026. Objections can be raised from January 2, 2026, to January 9, 2026. The final answer key will be issued on January 13, 2026, and the AP TET 2025 final results will be declared on January 19, 2026.

Marking and Passing Criteria

AP TET 2025 will be conducted for 150 marks in total. For qualifying, the candidate needs to secure 60% or more, which is 90 marks and above for the OC and EWS categories. The qualifying criteria for BC category candidates are 50% or more with at least 75 marks. SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen must secure 40% or above, which is 60 marks or more, to pass the exam.

Paper Structure & Syllabus

The exam consists of Paper 1A & 1B and Paper 2A & 2B. The detailed structure, syllabus, marks distribution, and weightage rules are explained in the Information Bulletin available on cse.ap.gov.in.