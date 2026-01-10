 'Will Take Number Of Medical Colleges In Jharkhand To 25-30 In 5 Years': CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to increase the state’s medical colleges from around 12 to 25-30 within five years. Speaking at the inauguration of the first MBBS batch in a private college in Seraikela-Kharswan, he emphasized efforts to improve quality education and modern healthcare infrastructure despite existing challenges.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | X @HemantSorenJMM

Seraikela: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government was working to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 25-30.

Addressing a function to mark the commencement of classes of the first MBBS batch of a private medical college in Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, Soren said the government was making efforts to establish an ecosystem that would not only provide quality education but also modern healthcare services.

"We are marching forward to increase the number of medical colleges to 25-30 in the next five years," he said.

The state at present has around 12 medical colleges, including private ones.

Soren said there are various challenges in achieving the objective, but he finds pleasure in working amidst challenges.

"We are working at all levels with the commitment to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure," he said.

Soren said it was commendable that a medical college was set up in a small district like Seraikela-Kharswan.

