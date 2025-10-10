 BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees Here

The application window for the job of Sports Trainer 2025 is opened now by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). The total number of vacancies stands at 379, with 128 reserved positions. The examination fee for each candidate has been fixed at ₹100.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 | bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has started the application window for the job of Sports Trainer 2025. Those who qualify can register and pay their fees through the official BSSC website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

1. Start date for online application: 09.10.2025

2. Last date for fee payment: 09.11.2025

3. Last date for submitting online application: 11.11.2025

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The total number of vacancies stands at 379, with 128 reserved positions. Among these, Unreserved category has 152 posts with 53 reserved; Scheduled Caste (SC) has 61 posts with 21 reserved; Scheduled Tribe (ST) has 4 posts with 1 reserved; Extremely Backward Class (EBC) has 68 posts with 24 reserved (including 4 for DD and 8 for VI categories); Backward Class (BC) has 45 posts with 16 reserved (including 4 for OH and 3 for MD/MUD categories); Women of Backward Classes have 11 posts (no reservation applicable); and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has 38 posts with 13 reserved.

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Applicants aged 21 to 37 years are allowed to submit applications. The upper age limit has been reduced for aspirants from reserved categories.

Read the official notification here

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Sports Trainer registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then start with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination fee for each candidate has been fixed at ₹100 (one hundred rupees). Additionally, candidates will be required to pay the processing charge and service tax separately. The examination fee must be paid online through credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking.

