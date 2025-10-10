SEBI Recruitment 2025: Advance Intimation For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Out; Check Details Here

SEBI Recruitment 2025 | sebi.gov.in

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has released an advance intimation for Officer Grade A positions. Aspirants can read the short notice on the SEBI's official website at sebi.gov.in. Candidates can access the complete advertisement and an online application link from October 30, 2025.

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 110 positions within the organisation. The post-wise is:

1. General: 56 posts

2. Legal: 20 posts

3. Information Technology: 22 posts

4. Research: 4 posts

5. Official Language: 3 posts

6. Engineering: 5 posts

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Pay scale and benefits

Officers in Grade A receive a pay scale of ₹62,500–₹1,26,100 (17 years). The gross monthly emoluments are approximately ₹1,84,000 without accommodation and ₹1,43,000 with accommodation, including allowances and SEBI benefits.

Benefits include Leave Fare Concession, medical reimbursement, eye refraction, education and knowledge updation allowances, conveyance and house cleaning allowances, briefcase and furnishing schemes, computer purchase scheme, subsidised lunch, and all other perks applicable to SEBI Grade A officers.

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Age limit

An applicant must not be older than 30 years as of September 30, 2025, which means they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995. Age limits will be relaxed in accordance with the applicable rules.

Read the official notice to know the full educational qualification

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Selection will be executed in three stages. Phase I will be an online examination with two papers. Those who are shortlisted in Phase I will take part in Phase II, which will also be conducted online and comprises two papers. Those shortlisted in Phase II will be invited to an interview.

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹1000/- + 18% GST for Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹100/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD applicants. The payment should be made online.