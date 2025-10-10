As the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, US President Donald Trump didn't win the peace prize. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela. The Nobel Peace Prize is celebrated globally for its recognition of efforts to foster peace, offering laureates a gold medal, a diploma, and a cash prize of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million), funded by the Nobel Foundation.
Donald Trump: Education Journey
Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City, to Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, the fourth of five children.
Trump attended the private Kew-Forest School through seventh grade but struggled academically and was considered a difficult student. To instill discipline, his father enrolled him in New York Military Academy, where he improved his grades and developed a competitive edge through sports.
After high school, Trump briefly pursued a show business career but opted to stay closer to home. He enrolled at Fordham University in 1964, participating in the ROTC program during his first year but dropping it in his second. Trump also dabbled in football, squash, and tennis before developing an interest in golf.
College and Early Career Ambitions
Trump transferred to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, commuting to his father’s real estate office on weekends. He graduated in May 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in economics, focusing on a career in real estate rather than military or academic pursuits. Despite his time in military school, he received a draft exemption during the Vietnam War due to claimed bone spurs in his heels.
Nobel Peace Prize Context
While the Nobel Peace Prize is historically awarded for significant contributions to international peace, the announcement often sparks debate due to its unpredictable nature. This year, with Donald Trump’s name in the mix, global attention has once again turned to the Norwegian committee, as speculation runs high over the potential recipient of this coveted accolade.