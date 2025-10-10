Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Misses Out On Award; Let's Take A Look At Trump's Education And Early Career Journey

US president Donald Trump | File Pic

As the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, US President Donald Trump didn't win the peace prize. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela. The Nobel Peace Prize is celebrated globally for its recognition of efforts to foster peace, offering laureates a gold medal, a diploma, and a cash prize of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million), funded by the Nobel Foundation.

María Corina Machado gana el Premio #NobeldelaPaz2025.



Felicidades @MariaCorinaYA pic.twitter.com/8yn9rmhtn3 — Carlos De Doig Alvear (@EC_DeDoig) October 10, 2025

Read Also Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize; Know Her Education And Early Career Journey

Donald Trump: Education Journey

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City, to Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, the fourth of five children.

Trump attended the private Kew-Forest School through seventh grade but struggled academically and was considered a difficult student. To instill discipline, his father enrolled him in New York Military Academy, where he improved his grades and developed a competitive edge through sports.

After high school, Trump briefly pursued a show business career but opted to stay closer to home. He enrolled at Fordham University in 1964, participating in the ROTC program during his first year but dropping it in his second. Trump also dabbled in football, squash, and tennis before developing an interest in golf.

College and Early Career Ambitions

Trump transferred to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, commuting to his father’s real estate office on weekends. He graduated in May 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in economics, focusing on a career in real estate rather than military or academic pursuits. Despite his time in military school, he received a draft exemption during the Vietnam War due to claimed bone spurs in his heels.

VIDEO | When asked about US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim to be a peacemaker and deserving the Nobel Peace Prize, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, says, "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of… pic.twitter.com/FN625y7IGG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize Context

While the Nobel Peace Prize is historically awarded for significant contributions to international peace, the announcement often sparks debate due to its unpredictable nature. This year, with Donald Trump’s name in the mix, global attention has once again turned to the Norwegian committee, as speculation runs high over the potential recipient of this coveted accolade.