UP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud Emerged

Nagma, an NCC cadet from Maharajganj, was initially celebrated in her village after receiving a fake Army joining letter before the scam was uncovered. | Image: X

A shocking case of fraud has come to light from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a young NCC cadet was misled into paying ₹2.7 lakh by conmen promising her a job in the Indian Army. The incident, which took place in August and September 2025, has raised serious concerns over fake recruitment scams targeting students.

Cadet Lured with Fake Army Promise

The victim, Nagma, a 12th-grade student from Krishak Inter College in Doma, met a man named Dheeraj during a firing training session at Mathlar Salempur NCC camp in August. Dheeraj convinced her that her performance was excellent and promised to secure her a position in the Army, as per the Aaj Tak report.

After the NCC training, Nagma was called to Gorakhpur, where she was given an Army uniform and subjected to fake running and medical tests. Two days later, she was asked to pay ₹2.7 lakh for the recruitment process. When she agreed, Dheeraj and his accomplice, Angad Mishra, took her to Pushkar, Rajasthan, where she was handed a fake joining letter, as per the reports.

Celebrated as a Hero Before Truth Surfaced

Returning to her village in an Army uniform, Nagma was welcomed with flower garlands and celebrated by the community. People sang patriotic songs and paraded her through the area. However, the celebrations soon turned to shock and heartbreak when the truth about the fake recruitment scam emerged.

Police Action and Investigation

Following her complaint, the Nichlaul police registered a fraud case against Dheeraj Kumar and Angad Mishra. Station In-charge Akhilesh Verma confirmed that an investigation into the scam is underway. Authorities have warned students and parents to remain vigilant against fake recruitment schemes targeting young cadets.