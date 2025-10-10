 UP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud Emerged
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud Emerged

UP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud Emerged

A 12th-grade NCC cadet from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, was duped of ₹2.7 lakh in a fake Army recruitment scam. She was initially celebrated in her village after receiving a forged joining letter. The fraud was later exposed, and the cadet has filed a police complaint against the perpetrators.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagma, an NCC cadet from Maharajganj, was initially celebrated in her village after receiving a fake Army joining letter before the scam was uncovered. | Image: X

A shocking case of fraud has come to light from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a young NCC cadet was misled into paying ₹2.7 lakh by conmen promising her a job in the Indian Army. The incident, which took place in August and September 2025, has raised serious concerns over fake recruitment scams targeting students.

Cadet Lured with Fake Army Promise

The victim, Nagma, a 12th-grade student from Krishak Inter College in Doma, met a man named Dheeraj during a firing training session at Mathlar Salempur NCC camp in August. Dheeraj convinced her that her performance was excellent and promised to secure her a position in the Army, as per the Aaj Tak report.

After the NCC training, Nagma was called to Gorakhpur, where she was given an Army uniform and subjected to fake running and medical tests. Two days later, she was asked to pay ₹2.7 lakh for the recruitment process. When she agreed, Dheeraj and his accomplice, Angad Mishra, took her to Pushkar, Rajasthan, where she was handed a fake joining letter, as per the reports.

FPJ Shorts
'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi
'Thoda Sanskaar, Thoda Smoke': Delhi Women Enjoy Hookah While Applying Karwa Chauth Mehndi
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
Read Also
Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company
article-image

Celebrated as a Hero Before Truth Surfaced

Returning to her village in an Army uniform, Nagma was welcomed with flower garlands and celebrated by the community. People sang patriotic songs and paraded her through the area. However, the celebrations soon turned to shock and heartbreak when the truth about the fake recruitment scam emerged.

Police Action and Investigation

Following her complaint, the Nichlaul police registered a fraud case against Dheeraj Kumar and Angad Mishra. Station In-charge Akhilesh Verma confirmed that an investigation into the scam is underway. Authorities have warned students and parents to remain vigilant against fake recruitment schemes targeting young cadets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud...

UP NCC Student Duped Of ₹2.7 Lakh In Fake Army Recruitment Scam; Celebrated Before Truth Of Fraud...

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...