 MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?

MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?

MPESB has released the Group 4 Result 2025 for 966 clerical vacancies, including Assistant Grade 3, Stenographer and typist posts. Candidates can now check their scorecards and cut-off marks using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Those who qualify will proceed to the next stage, which includes document verification and further recruitment formalities as notified by the board.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 | Official Website

MPESB Group 4 Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the Group 4 Recruitment Exam Result 2025. Candidates can now check their scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-off marks on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment process will fill 966 posts of Assistant Grade-3, Stenographer, Steno Typist, and other clerical posts. In order to check the detailed result, candidates will have to log in using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

The CBT was conducted on 7, 8, and 9 May 2025. It consisted of 100 MCQs with no negative marking. The two-hour test aimed to assess the candidate's proficiency in general knowledge, reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and administrative skills.

What's Next for Qualified Candidates?

FPJ Shorts
MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?
MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?
Maharashtra Govt To Launch 26 Cancer Day-Care Centres With Tata Memorial Support For Early Diagnosis And Treatment
Maharashtra Govt To Launch 26 Cancer Day-Care Centres With Tata Memorial Support For Early Diagnosis And Treatment
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral

Candidates clearing the official cut-off marks will be called for the next important stage of the selection process, which is the document verification. During the DV process, candidates need to bring original certificates, including proof of educational qualifications, caste certificate (if applicable), identity proof, and other required documents in original.

MPESB is likely to soon publish the DV schedule, venue information, and lists of candidates on its official website. Candidates who do not provide valid documents would be disqualified even after qualifying in the written test.

Read Also
HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3
article-image

MPESB Group 4 Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next...

MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next...

Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 Debuts With Over 650 Students Showcasing Talent; 60+ Colleges Join The...

Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 Debuts With Over 650 Students Showcasing Talent; 60+ Colleges Join The...

US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas

US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas

HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

HP Board Releases Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026; Exams From March 3

Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause...

Viral Video Of KG Student Hung From Tree Prompts Action As Chhattisgarh School Faces Show-Cause...