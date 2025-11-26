MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?

MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 | Official Website

MPESB Group 4 Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the Group 4 Recruitment Exam Result 2025. Candidates can now check their scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-off marks on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment process will fill 966 posts of Assistant Grade-3, Stenographer, Steno Typist, and other clerical posts. In order to check the detailed result, candidates will have to log in using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

The CBT was conducted on 7, 8, and 9 May 2025. It consisted of 100 MCQs with no negative marking. The two-hour test aimed to assess the candidate's proficiency in general knowledge, reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and administrative skills.

What's Next for Qualified Candidates?

Candidates clearing the official cut-off marks will be called for the next important stage of the selection process, which is the document verification. During the DV process, candidates need to bring original certificates, including proof of educational qualifications, caste certificate (if applicable), identity proof, and other required documents in original.

MPESB is likely to soon publish the DV schedule, venue information, and lists of candidates on its official website. Candidates who do not provide valid documents would be disqualified even after qualifying in the written test.

MPESB Group 4 Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MPESB Group 4 Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.