BSEB Releases D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards At bsebdeled.com; Correction Window Open Till Feb 2 | Website: https://www.bsebdeled.com/login

BSEB D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards: Dummy admission cards for applicants for the Diploma in Elementary Education Joint Entrance Examination (D.El.Ed JEE) 2026 have been released, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Applicants who have successfully completed their exam application forms and paid the required fees for admission to the D.El.Ed. course for the 2026–2028 academic session are eligible for this facility.

The Board has formally declared that from January 28, 2026, to February 2, 2026, the dummy admit cards would be accessible for download on the official website. Candidates can download their mock admit card directly or check in with their user ID and password to obtain it. Additionally, the Board has encouraged candidates to carefully review the information on the mock admission card and to make any necessary adjustments within the allotted period.

Candidates have been particularly asked by the Board to confirm information at the 10+2 level, including status, dependant status, faculty, residence, reservation category, gender, disability status, and Urdu medium status. The candidate will be solely responsible for any errors in these details.

BSEB D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards: Steps to download dummy admit card

Step 1: Go to bsebdeled.com/login, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your password and registered user ID to log in.

Step 3: Select the D.El.Ed. JEE 2026 mock admission card link.

Step 4: Carefully review every detail on the admit card.

Step 5: Download and store the fictitious admit card for future use and, if necessary, repair.

Direct link to download dummy admit card: https://www.bsebdeled.com/login

BSEB D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards: Correction details

Candidates whose reservation category changes during the rectification procedure might be required to pay an extra cost, BSEB explained. A candidate must pay the required fee difference of Rs. 200 online if they were originally classified as SC, ST, or PWD and are subsequently moved to another category. The deadline for completing the payment is February 2, 2026. The final admission card will not be issued if this is not done.

For more information, student and candidates are advised to visit the official website.