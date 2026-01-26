MP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Over 59,000 Candidates Qualify For PET, PST

MP Police Constable Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the roll number-wise Police Constable 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website esb.mp.gov.in or here. A total of 59,438 candidates have qualified for the second phase of the MP Police Constable selection process.
MP Police Constable Result 2025: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 7,500 posts
Number of Posts: Five
Posts Include:
- Sub-Inspector
- Subedar
- Steno
- ASI (M)
- Constable
MP Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to check the Result?
Step 1: Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select "Final Phase Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test" from the "Latest Updates" section of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your birthdate, application number, and any information.
Step 4: The screen will show your outcome.
Step 5: Save it for later use after downloading it.
MP Police Constable Result 2025:
• Name of the candidate
• Application number / Roll number
• Date of birth
• Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)
• Written test scores
• Exam result status
• Total marks
• Qualification status (Qualified / Not Qualified)
• Merit list status
• Name of the examination and year
Direct link to check the result: https://esb.mp.gov.in/results/RESULT_25/PCRT_RES25/default_Results.htm
What’s next?
The following steps of the hiring process must be completed by candidates who have been deemed successful in the written exam:
PET, or the Physical Efficiency Test
The PST, or Physical Standards Test
Verification of Documents
Medical Examination