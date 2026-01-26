MP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Over 59,000 Candidates Qualify For PET, PST | Website: https://esb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html

MP Police Constable Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the roll number-wise Police Constable 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website esb.mp.gov.in or here. A total of 59,438 candidates have qualified for the second phase of the MP Police Constable selection process.

MP Police Constable Result 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 7,500 posts

Number of Posts: Five

Posts Include:

- Sub-Inspector

- Subedar

- Steno

- ASI (M)

- Constable

MP Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to check the Result?

Step 1: Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Final Phase Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test" from the "Latest Updates" section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate, application number, and any information.

Step 4: The screen will show your outcome.

Step 5: Save it for later use after downloading it.

MP Police Constable Result 2025:

• Name of the candidate

• Application number / Roll number

• Date of birth

• Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)

• Written test scores

• Exam result status

• Total marks

• Qualification status (Qualified / Not Qualified)

• Merit list status

• Name of the examination and year

Direct link to check the result: https://esb.mp.gov.in/results/RESULT_25/PCRT_RES25/default_Results.htm

What’s next?

The following steps of the hiring process must be completed by candidates who have been deemed successful in the written exam:

PET, or the Physical Efficiency Test

The PST, or Physical Standards Test

Verification of Documents

Medical Examination