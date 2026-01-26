 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check PDF And Category-Wise Cut-Offs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check PDF And Category-Wise Cut-Offs

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check PDF And Category-Wise Cut-Offs

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 is expected to be released soon on ssc.gov.in. The result PDF will include shortlisted candidates, roll numbers, and category-wise cut-off marks. Qualified candidates will move to Tier 2 of the recruitment process.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Result 2025 is anticipated to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The names and roll numbers of the applicants shortlisted for the next round of the hiring process will be included in the outcome, which will be made accessible in PDF format.

SSC will publish cut-off marks by category in addition to the result PDF. The names, roll numbers, and parent names of the candidates will be included in the outcome sheet. Although the Commission has not released an official date for the results, it is believed that the evaluation process is almost over. Those who pass this phase will be qualified to take the Tier 2 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Important dates

• Tier 1 Examination Dates: November 12 to November 30, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized

• Provisional Answer Key Released: December 8, 2025

• Objection Window: Till December 11, 2025

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Vacancy details

• Total Vacancies: 3,131 Group C posts

• Recruitment Through: SSC CHSL 2025

• Post Level: 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level positions

• Departments: Various central government departments

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can get the SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecards 2026 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Result" tab.

Step 3: Choose the SSC CHSL exam link, get the Tier 1 result PDF,

Step 4: Look up your roll number in the document.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Selection process:

• Candidates must clear Tier 1 to be eligible for Tier 2

• Only candidates scoring equal to or above the cut-off in Tier 1 will move to Tier 2

• SSC declares results separately for each stage

• Tier 1 performance determines eligibility for Tier 2

• Final selection is based on cumulative performance across all stages

For the full details of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2026, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB Releases D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards At bsebdeled.com; Correction Window Open Till Feb 2
BSEB Releases D.El.Ed JEE 2026 Dummy Admit Cards At bsebdeled.com; Correction Window Open Till Feb 2
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check PDF And Category-Wise...
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check PDF And Category-Wise...
CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At ctet.nic.in; Exams On Feb 7 & 8
CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At ctet.nic.in; Exams On Feb 7 & 8
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released At mbose.in; Exams From Jan 30
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released At mbose.in; Exams From Jan 30
Manthan 2026: Kotak Education Foundation Rethinks Foundational Learning To Bridge Education Gaps For...
Manthan 2026: Kotak Education Foundation Rethinks Foundational Learning To Bridge Education Gaps For...