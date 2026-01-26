CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At ctet.nic.in; Exams On Feb 7 & 8 | Website: https://ctet.nic.in/

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The CTET Exam City Intimation Slip for the February 2026 test has been formally announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). By accessing the official website, ctet.nic.in, candidates who have successfully registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can now verify the exam city they have been assigned.

An essential document that notifies candidates of their designated test city and exam date is the CTET Exam City slip. This gives candidates enough time to plan their journey and lodging well in advance of the test.

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Important details

Paper I: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5

Paper II: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8

Same day: Paper I and Paper II will be conducted in separate shifts

CTET 2026 to be held in offline (pen-and-paper) mode: February 7–8, 2026

CTET admit card release date: February 5, 2026 (tentative)

Important: Candidates must check their slip for the exact exam date and shift

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to download Exam City Intimation Slip

Check and obtain your CTET 2026 exam city details by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit www.ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

Step 2: Locate and select the "CTET City Intimation Slip 2026" or "Download CTET Exam City" link from the homepage.

Step 3: A login screen will be displayed to you. Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and application number, or enter your password and the security PIN (Captcha) that appears.

Step 5: To continue, click the "Submit" or "Login" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026.

Step 7: Make sure every detail is correct.

Step 8: Take a printout of the PDF after downloading it for your records.

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Details mentioned on the City Intimation Slip

Name of the allotted exam city only

Does not include the exact exam centre address

CTET Exam 2026: Details mentioned on the CTET Admit Card 2026

Name and full address of the exam centre

Roll number

Exam date and shift details

Important exam-day instructions

CTET Exam 2026: Important instruction for the candidates

Carry a printed copy of the final admit card on the exam day

Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card

Reach the examination centre before the reporting time

Late entry will not be permitted after the examination gate closes.

Candidates should frequently visit the official CBSE CTET website for any official changes or clarifications.