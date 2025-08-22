 RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2024 Out; Details Here
The computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) re-exam city intimation slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) position 2024 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) re-exam city intimation slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) positions in 2024 under CEN 01/2024 (Pay Level 2). Those who qualify can obtain their exam city slips on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The board first announced 5,696 openings, which were eventually increased to 18,799 vacancies.

The city intimation slip includes important information such as the applicant's exam date, exam city, and shift timings, allowing them to arrange their journey appropriately and arrive at their exam centers on time.

RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025 Details

The re-exam will take place on August 31, 2025. The e-admit card will be distributed four days before the start of the examination.

How to download the ALP CBAT city intimation slip 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ALP CBAT exam city intimation slip 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the exam city slip and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the ALP CBAT city intimation slip 2025

The official notification reads, “Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials. They can also use the forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password. The helpdesk link is also made available with the City Intimation Link. The helpdesk timings are from Monday to Saturday: 09:00 am to 06:00 pm.”

What is the RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025?

The RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025 is the Assistant Loco Pilot Computer-Based Aptitude Test, sometimes referred to as the Psycho Test. It is the third phase of the RRB ALP hiring procedure, open only to applicants who passed CBT 2.

