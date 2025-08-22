BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025 | bpssc.bihar.gov.in

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has distributed hall tickets for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Government's Transport Department (Advt. No. 03/2025). Qualified applicants can obtain their admit cards on the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The Commission plans to fill 33 Enforcement SI positions.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

1. Starting of application form: 30 May 2025

2. Last date to register and make the payment: 30 June 2025

3. Admit Card: 22 August 2025

4. Exam Date: 07 September 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

5. Reporting time: 8:30 a.m.

Direct link to the list of centres

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

1. General /EWS/ BC/ EBC: Rs. 700/-

2. SC / ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-

3. The payment can be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. To apply for these posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree from any recognized university in India. For further details, candidates should read the official notice.

2. For all groups, the minimum age is 21. The maximum age for General/EWS male applicants is 42, for General/EWS female aspirants and BC/EBC male and female applicants is 45, and for SC/ST male and female applicants is 47. According to government guidelines, there are several age relaxations.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Transport Dept. tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Enforcement SI admit card 2025 link and enter the login details.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for the admit card

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the results of the preliminary exam, main exam, physical examination, and interview round.