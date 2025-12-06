Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH | Instagram @shenaztreasury

Actress and social media influencer Shenaz Treasury has found herself at the centre of controversy after a video from her visit to Flames University in Pune went viral. In the clip, she is seen praising the institution for its impressive campus, advanced facilities and the range of courses offered. She interacts with several students who share why they enjoy studying there.

However, her repeated remarks comparing the university to campuses abroad have sparked criticism online. Shenaz can be heard saying that the college “doesn’t look like it’s in India” and that some of the courses “sound American."

WATCH VIDEO:

It's also described in the video that the campus resembles a “Dharma movie set” and Shenaz said, “this is the place where all the cool and hot kids are. I can see some good looking people around.”

These comments have not gone down well with netizens, who accuse her of undermining Indian institutions and allegedly promoting classist ideas. Many users argue that suggesting an Indian university is impressive only when it looks foreign is inappropriate and dismissive.

One user wrote, "Shenaz is perhaps so blind to privilege and caste that these parameters seem appealing. A bubble of rich kids, a large number of whom wouldn’t make the cut in a competitive entrance."

While one user commented, "Anytime someone says, oh “I don’t feel like we are in India or it feels like we are out of India” it breaks my heart.. like the subtle internalization of inferior complex that we still have.. if it’s really good we call it with different names like Scotland of India.. And if its bad then “This is India bro."

While another user commented, "Crowd is very good - because good looking people around? Wait what? So IITians and others, they don't look good so its a bad crowd?"

Others point out that complimenting students based on looks further reinforces stereotypes. The video has since led to widespread debate, with social media users calling her statements tone-deaf and unnecessary.