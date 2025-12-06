'8th Vachan Added': Delhi Groom Adds Unexpected Twist To 7 Pheras Ceremony During Wedding; Bride's Reaction Goes Viral

'8th Vachan Added': Delhi Groom Adds Unexpected Twist To 7 Feras Ceremony During Wedding; Bride's Reaction Goes Viral |

A delightful wedding moment from Delhi is taking over social media after a groom surprised guests by adding an “eighth vachan” to the traditional seven vows of the saptapadi ceremony. The viral video captures the newlywed couple seated on stage, surrounded by family and friends, when the groom suddenly takes the mic to make a special announcement.

In the clip, he begins by telling the guests that he wants to introduce an additional vow to their marriage rituals. His tone creates suspense, leaving the bride and the audience curious about what he is about to declare. After a brief pause, he delivers his humorous promise, “Aaj se kamre mein AC ka temperature main set karunga.”

WATCH VIDEO:

The room instantly bursts into laughter as the bride blushes and joins in the moment. Viewers online have praised the groom’s playful take on wedding vows, calling the gesture sweet, relatable, and refreshingly modern.

The video continues to gain traction across Instagram and X, with many netizens appreciating the couple’s chemistry and the groom’s light-hearted approach. Social media users have commented that such fun additions make weddings more memorable and reflect the bond shared by the couple. Some have even joked that this “eighth vachan” is more important than the original seven, given how often couples quarrel over AC settings.

In Hindu weddings, the saptapadi, or the seven steps, is one of the most significant rituals, symbolizing the seven vows that bind a couple for life. Each step represents a promise, nourishment, strength, prosperity, happiness, progeny, long life, and companionship. Only after completing the seven steps around the sacred fire is the marriage traditionally considered complete.

Against this backdrop, the groom’s humorous add-on stands out as a modern, affectionate twist to an age-old ritual. The moment has resonated with viewers for effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary charm.