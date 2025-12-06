'Get Me A Sugar Daddy': Woman Influencer Asks Widowed Mother, Receives Severe Backlash Online | WATCH | X @Sassy_Soul_

A video of an Indian woman influencer engaging in what she described as “funny banter” with her mother has gone viral on social media, drawing intense criticism from viewers. In the clip, the influencer can be seen repeatedly asking her widowed mother to “get her a sugar daddy,” prompting widespread outrage online.

Throughout the video, she jokingly urges her mother to find a wealthy partner so that he could act as a sugar daddy for her. She even tells her mother that she will create profiles for her on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. At one point, she is heard saying, “Kya fayda aapke vidhwa hone ka, mere liye koi sugar daddy lekar aao,” a remark that many found insensitive and disrespectful.

WATCH VIDEO:

This Shameless Instagram content creator telling her mom to find a sugar Daddy for her. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dQqGQjkj72 — Nikita (@Nikkiiee_d) December 5, 2025

Netizens across platforms have slammed the influencer, accusing her of normalising problematic behaviour and using her mother’s widowhood as the subject of inappropriate humour. Several users have pointed out that such comments are not only in poor taste but also trivialise the emotional and social challenges faced by the widowed community in India.

One user commented, "Better to be childless than to have a shameless kid like her. This generation is doomed fr .. mocking her widowed mother and her own deceased father."

Another user commented, "Not every joke is funny. This one wasn’t. Some topics are sensitive, and this one felt a bit inappropriate."

Another user commented, "Her mother should SLAP HER and get her out of the house… If it was done by a Son… He would’ve been kicked out."

The video continues to circulate widely, sparking conversations around the boundaries of online content and the responsibility influencers hold toward their audiences.