'Yeh Haunted House Hai': Mumbai's 6 BHK Row Villa In Powai Goes Viral After Price Drops From ₹8.5 Crore To ₹5 Crore; Sparks Buzz Online

Mumbai: A video of a luxurious 6 BHK row villa has gone viral after the property’s price dropped from Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 5 crore. The significant reduction has triggered widespread curiosity online, with many users questioning the reason behind such a steep price cut. Many users even speculated that the house might be “haunted."

The video as shared by match.squares on their official Instagram handle. In the viral clip, the vintage-style white row villa features spacious living area, a large outdoor garden and a huge kitchen area. According to the man presenting the property in the video, the villa had remained closed for a long period, though no specific reason was provided for it. Not just this, the presenter also highlights that, as compared to other bungalows in the area, this bungalow has got huge garden space.

Netizens react on the viral video

Several users reacted to the viral villa video with suspicion over the massive price drop. One commenter called it “haunted”, some viewers also questioned its condition despite its grand appearance. Another user pointed out that such a steep reduction is unusual for areas like Powai, hinting that something seemed “fishy” about the deal.

One user wrote, "This house has some nasty story if the price is down by 3 crs. Haunted?", while another questioned, "Looks amazing why in this condition?

Some other added, "Yeh haunted house hai."

"Bangla kam bhoot bangla jyada lagraha hai," a user commented. One also pointed out that, "Definitely something fishy, because no one atleast in Mumbai Powai area, will downgrade their selling price"

Property Prices In Powai

According to 99 acres.com, the average propert price in powai is over Rs 38,000 per Sqft. According to the listings on the website, a 4BHK villa in Powai's Chandivali area costs around Rs 9.5 crore while a 3BHK Bungalow in Hiranandani area ranges from Rs 7.5 crore -Rs 10 crore.

