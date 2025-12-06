 Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral

A group of Japanese tourists in Bali has sparked widespread criticism after being caught on camera stealing multiple clothing items from a local street vendor. The incident, which many online users are calling “an embarrassment,” has gone viral across social media platforms.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral | X @News_2028

The shop owner discovered the theft after completing the store’s daily inventory and noticing that 11 clothing sets were missing. Suspicious of the unusually large discrepancy, he reviewed the CCTV footage, only to find that the missing items had been taken by visiting tourists posing as customers.

WATCH VIDEO:

The surveillance video shows what appears to be a small clothing stall in Bali. Around four to five tourists can be seen browsing through the merchandise. Two men, positioned right in front of the camera, are visibly seen picking up clothing sets one by one and discreetly stuffing them into a bag, while others in the group appear to act as distractions.

Once the footage was shared online, it quickly spread across Japanese social media, where thousands of users condemned the behaviour. Comments included strong criticisms,,m such as “These individuals are a permanent disgrace to us” and “Travelling abroad doesn’t give anyone the right to shame their country.”

Indonesian social media users also expressed frustration over the growing number of theft incidents involving tourists, emphasising the impact such behaviour has on local vendors who rely on small daily earnings.

While Bali authorities have not released an official statement yet, local vendors are urging stricter monitoring and harsher penalties for tourist misconduct. Many are also calling for collaboration between tourism authorities and foreign embassies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The viral clip continues to circulate widely, offering yet another reminder of the importance of responsible tourism and the consequences when travellers fail to respect the communities they visit.

