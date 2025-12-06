Drama Unfolds At Mumbai Airport As African Woman Climbs Onto IndiGo Counter, Shouts At Airline Staff Amid Flight Cancellations; Viral Video

Mumbai: A video of an African woman losing her temper and climbing onto IndiGo's counter at Mumbai airport, shouting at the staff, is going viral on social media. This viral video comes as the budget carrier is going through nationwide flight cancellations and delays. As of today, December 6, a total of 109 flights were cancelled, including 51 arrivals and 58 departures from Mumbai airport. Today, the carrier cancelled over 400 domestic flights from four major airports.

Coming back to the viral video, the frustrated African woman is seen demanding answers from the staff after her flight was cancelled; however, when she received no response, she is seen climbing onto the counter and shouting in her native language.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport continued to witness long queues of passengers today, as flights remained affected amid mass disruptions and cancellations.

Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where long queues of passengers are seen.



IndiGo passengers continue to remain affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations.

Reaction to the viral video

A viral video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many viewers expressing sympathy for a distressed woman featured in it. Commenters criticised the airline involved, noting that frontline employees often endure public frustration while the company avoids accountability.

Others questioned why the government has failed to take decisive action against the airline. One user wrote, "I feel bad for the employees who have to face the wrath of the people while the airlines made millions and are not held responsible." Another user questioned, "Why is the government so helpless in front of one company? Why isn't it taking strict action against them?" Some others added, "A French passenger is breaking down at the counter because Indigo’s manufactured chaos stranded her thousands of miles from home."

Railway increases coaches in 37 premium trains amid IndiGo cancellation

In view of the surge in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has deployed 116 additional coaches in 37 premium trains operating over 114 enhanced trips across the country.

In a press statement from the Railway Ministry, the Southern Railway (SR) carried out the highest number in 18 trains, Northern Railway (NR) follows with augmentations on eight trains, adding 3AC and Chair Car coaches, the Western Railway (WR) has increased four high-demand trains by adding 3AC and 2AC coaches and the augmentations, effective from December 6.

In addition to this, the East Central Railway (ECR) has strengthened the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi (12309) service with additional 2AC coaches over five trips between 6-10 December 2025, providing enhanced capacity on this important Bihar-Delhi sector," the officials from the ministry said as reported by PTI.

