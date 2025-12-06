 Palghar: Vasai-Virar Police Nab Gang Stealing Mobile Tower Batteries; ₹6 Lakh Worth Goods Recovered
A gang stealing mobile tower batteries has been arrested by Vasai-Virar’s Pelhar Police Crime Detection Branch. The suspects, employees of a related company, used a Bolero vehicle for thefts, stealing batteries worth over ₹6 lakh. Police recovered stolen goods and arrested three men, disrupting the gang’s operations in the region.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Vasai: A gang specializing in stealing mobile tower batteries has become active in the Vasai-Virar region. The Crime Detection Branch team of the Pelhar Police has successfully arrested members of this gang. Stolen goods worth ₹6 lakhs have been confiscated from them.

While incidents of house burglaries, mobile thefts, vehicle thefts, and chain snatching are occurring in Vasai-Virar, the area is now seeing cases of theft of mobile tower batteries installed for networking purposes.

Recently, twenty-four batteries belonging to the Indus Company's mobile phone tower, valued at ₹50,000, were stolen by unknown thieves from the Arshad Compound area within the jurisdiction of the Pelhar Police Station. A case was filed at the police station regarding this incident.

Taking the seriousness of the crime into account, Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble instructed the Crime Detection Branch team to investigate the matter.

article-image

Accordingly, the detection team, led by Assistant Police Inspector Ramesh Waghchaure, Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Bhople, and their team, started the investigation. It was discovered that a pickup Bolero vehicle was being used for the crimes and that the accused were employed at ARC Company (related to mobile phone towers).

Police tracked down and arrested three individuals: Aurangzeb Sarwar Ansari (19), Parvez Ghulam Rasul Shah (24), and Rafiq Aminsab Sheikh (38). Police reported seizing property worth ₹6 lakh 12 thousand from them.

The operation was conducted by the team comprising Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble, Police Inspector (Crime) Shivaji Patil, Crime Detection Team Assistant Police Inspector Ramesh Waghchaure, Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Bhople, Faujdar Yogesh Deshmukh, Police Constables Tanaji Chavan, Valmik Patil, Abhijit Nevare, Ravi Wankhede, Ashok Parjane, Anil Waghmare, Wasim Sheikh, Amol Masse, and others.

