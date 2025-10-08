'Every Indian Woman Should Experience This Freedom': Shenaz Treasury Shares Video From Brazil

Actress and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury recently set the internet buzzing after she shared a video from her trip to Brazil, where she was seen walking the streets carefree and radiant. Dressed in a casual bikini top, backpack, and a wide hat, Shehnaz looked completely at ease, embracing the liberating vibe of the country.

In her caption, she wrote, “In Brazil, a body is just a body. Indian women must experience what it feels like to be free from judgment.” She added that walking like this in Indian cities such as Delhi or Mumbai would draw unwanted attention and judgment, expressing her disappointment with, “Imagine if I walked like this in Delhi or Mumbai, Woah!”

A message about freedom and comfort

Through her post, Shenaz highlighted how women in some countries can move freely without being objectified or judged for their clothing choices, a luxury not always available in India. “Every Indian woman must experience this freedom,” she said, referring to the simple yet powerful act of feeling safe and unobserved in public spaces.

Mixed reactions flood the comments section

Her video triggered a wide range of reactions. Many users came forward to support her, applauding her honesty and courage. One comment read, “You seem very happy! I hope the mindset in India changes. You look amazing!” Another wrote, “There’s nothing like being able to choose what to wear without fear of being judged or assaulted.”

However, not everyone was on board. Critics accused her of trivialising the idea of freedom. One user remarked, “What have we brought the word 'freedom' down to !”

Shenaz’s bold reply to critics

Shenaz did not shy away from responding. Addressing the backlash, she wrote, “Comments section is full of men upset about this “freedom” which I mean safety for women to wear what they want without judgement or sleazy looks. And women - understanding what I mean. Maybe men - just move past this reel as I am talking to the women here..”

Her post continues to stir discussion online, a reminder that conversations around women’s safety, autonomy, and freedom in India are far from over.