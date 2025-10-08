Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 08, 2025
Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025, attending Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase in a look that exuded timeless glamour and sophistication
All images from Instagram
The actress turned heads in an exquisite floor-length black gown that perfectly captured Victoria Beckham’s signature minimalist-chic style. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, full sleeves, and a fitted bodice, highlighting Jacqueline’s elegant silhouette
A heartwarming moment from the event went viral as Jacqueline Fernandez greeted Victoria Beckham backstage. The two shared a warm hug, with Victoria appearing genuinely impressed by Jacqueline’s poise and stunning outfit
Adding a touch of charm, the gown’s ruched waistline was accentuated with a jeweled brooch, while the fluid skirt with a subtle train lent the ensemble a graceful finish
Jacqueline completed her look with metallic hoop earrings and a sleek hairstyle, keeping her accessories minimal yet striking
Jacqueline later shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram, including her moment with the Beckhams
Victoria Beckham’s new collection celebrated modern womanhood with a vintage touch, making Jacqueline the perfect muse for the designer’s aesthetic
