FPJ Diwali Bazaar Is Here! Come One, Come All On Friday, October 10; Products By Angels Of Mumbai Will Be Displayed

From hand-embroidered cushion covers made by women in Mumbai's slums to snacks made from Palghar's famed chikoos, products crafted by members of 15 non-profit organisations will be on sale at the Angels Of Mumbai Diwali Bazaar on Friday, October 10, at the Free Press House.

The first such initiative to provide a platform for beneficiaries of change-makers featured in The Free Press Journal's Angels of Mumbai series that is now in its sixth consecutive year, the event will seek to promote self-reliance and livelihoods among the beneficiaries of these participating non-profit organisations.

Among the participating non-profits are the Neev Jeevan Foundation (which works in Palghar and Nashik), Mann Deshi Foundation (which works in Satara, but also in Mumbai and other districts), the Savitri Fatima Foundation For Inclusive Development (Mumbra), Project Amhi (Mumbai and Murud-Janjira), Faiyda, Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust, Sangopita (Badlapur), Savitri Mahila Samaj Vikas Sanstha, Kshitij, Gully Classes Foundation, Veruschka Foundation and Kshamata.

The products that will be on display and sale include chikoo products such as (chips and powder), patravali (leaf) plates and bowls, papad, spice mix powders, vermi compost, potli bags, tote bags, laptop bags, shoe bags, terracotta products, stationery, gond artwork, jute accessories, rangoli sheets, torans, latkans, aarti thalis, agarbattis, loban dhoop, diyas, candles, photo frames, paper bags, chocolates, cookies, sugar syrup, chutneys, pickles, laddoos, stuffed dates, granola, farsan, Diwali faraal, imitation jewellery, and women's garments.

Each participating NGO supports a distinct social cause, ranging from women's empowerment and education to rural livelihoods and environmental conservation.

Many of these products have been made by women’s collectives, people with disabilities, rural artisans, and youth groups supported through livelihood programmes.

Some of the products are also made from recycled materials, seeking to encourage consumers to make socially conscious choices during the festive season.

In addition to shopping, visitors can learn more about the work of the participating NGOs and how their purchases contribute to long-term community development.

The Diwali Bazaar will be open to all from 12 noon to 6 pm on Friday, October 10, at the Free Press House, Norman Point.

For citizens seeking meaningful alternatives to mass-produced goods, this event will be an affirmation of the spirit of the festival, going beyond lights and gifts to inclusion, community, and empowerment through local enterprise.