Ibrahim Reminds Fans Of Dad Saif Ali Khan On Ramp; Sara Paints Pretty Picture By His Side

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan | All images: Kind courtesy Abhinav Mishra/Instagram

Diwali is still a week away but designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collection is an ode to the festival of lights, and walking the ramp for him were none other than brother-sister duo Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan.

It was a night to remember for Sara, not only because she shared the runway with her brother, but also because he said, 'Sister, I love you,' on the ramp.

"What else could make walking for Abhinav Mishra once again even more special," she shared on an Instagram post.

A beauty in rust orange, Sara shut down trolls with her graceful walk. While she twirled and swirled in the handcrafted mirror-work lehenga, having a blast on the ramp, the smile pasted on her face never disappeared even once.

Call it the Ibrahim effect, or just the splendor of a show so grand that it had the audience on the edge of their seats all the time. Kudos, to the beautiful choice of music, which almost made the show feel like a theatrical performance.

Ibrahim aced it like a pro, enjoying himself on the runway, while fans couldn't help but mention how his walk reminded them of dad Saif Ali Khan. "The royal genes really said PERFECTION," wrote an Instagram user.

"Both are classy and elegant," added another.

While for the designer, he was simply thrilled to have Sara and Ibrahim as showstoppers. "Always a beautiful moment to have you wear us," he commented.

The show was not just about the garments, it was an experience to be lived, enjoyed and relished. "Magnificent, grand, royal and what a visual delight," exclaimed entrepreneur Prachi Mishra Raghavendra.

The refined artistry was evident in each garment, and as Sara mentioned, it "felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration".