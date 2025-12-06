 J&K Govt Seeks Deferring Of JKAS Exam As Age-Relaxation Proposal Awaits Lieutenant Governor’s Approval
"The elected government is in favour of relaxing the upper age limit for recruitment and we have sent the file to the Lok Bhawan in this regard. "Till the process is completed, the Public Service Commission should defer the examination," advisor to chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said the examination for JKAS should be deferred till the issue of age relaxation. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said the examination for JKAS should be deferred till the issue of age relaxation, which is pending consideration of Lieutenant Governor, is addressed.

"The elected government is in favour of relaxing the upper age limit for recruitment and we have sent the file to the Lok Bhawan in this regard.

"Till the process is completed, the Public Service Commission should defer the examination," advisor to chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, told PTI.

He said the Omar Abdullah government earlier this week sent the file of age relaxation to Lieutenant Governor for approval.

"The file has been returned to General Administration Department with some queries. The GAD has forwarded it to the Public Service Commission for its opinion on the matter," Wani said.

