KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access

The link for option entry for Round 2 KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on August 21, 2025. Applicants in the second phase of counselling can access the connection on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.ugc.

KEA has also issued the tentative seat matrix for the second round of UGCET or UGNEET counselling 2025, and the round 2 counselling timetable is scheduled to be published soon.

How to access the round 2 option entry link?

Aspirants can access the option entry link for Round 2 by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.ugc.

Step 2: Go to the Admissions tab and then click on the UGCET or UGNEET 2025, as required, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the link to enter options for Round 2.

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 5: Next, enter the preferred choices and submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Previously, KEA said that any qualified applicants must take part in the second round by the deadline specified following the start of the procedure of entering alternatives for the second round.

Aspirants who do not log in to the online site at least once or do not provide permission will be deemed uninterested in participating in the second round, and their first-round options as well as seat allocation will be disregarded, according to KEA.

The first round allotment results were announced on August 2, 2025.

What is KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025?

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a test for getting into engineering, pharmacy, and other professional degrees in Karnataka. The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 is for those who want to get into MBBS or BDS programs based on their NEET scores. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) makes sure that both processes are fair and open, and that seats are assigned based on merit.