CLAT 2026 Exam Day Tomorrow: Check Key Guidelines, Documents, Dress Code And Exam Pattern Explained

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: The Common Law Admission Test 2026 (CLAT 2026) will be administered by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) tomorrow. The legal entrance exam will take place in a single shift from 2 to 4 p.m. Candidates can download their CLAT 2026 admit card from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in if they are applying to undergraduate and graduate legal programs at different national law universities.
The registered cellphone number and password are the login credentials needed to access the CLAT 2026 admission cards. For admission to undergraduate and graduate law programs at 25 NLUs, the CLAT 2026 is a nationwide college entrance exam.
CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Important documents to carry
CLAT 2026 Admit Card
A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving Licence)
Attested recent passport-size photograph
Disability certificate (only for candidates under PwD category)
Blue or black ballpoint pen
Transparent water bottle
CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Exam pattern and marking system
The exam will contain 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Questions will be asked from:
- English Language
- General Knowledge & Current Affairs
- Logical Reasoning
- Legal Reasoning
- Quantitative Techniques
Each correct answer = +1 mark
Each incorrect answer = –0.25 mark (negative marking)
No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions
The exam is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper)
Questions are designed to test comprehension, reasoning, and analytical skills
CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Dress code for male candidate
Wear simple clothing in light colours
Use open footwear like slippers or sandals (avoid shoes with thick soles)
Wear jeans or trousers without multiple pockets
Avoid layered clothing
Do not wear jewellery or carry metallic items
Do not bring electronic or tech devices inside the exam hall
CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Dress code for female candidates
Wear simple clothing in light colours
Use open footwear such as slippers or sandals (avoid shoes, heels, or boots with thick soles)
Avoid jewellery, rings, necklaces, or any metallic accessories
Wear leggings or simple jeans without pockets
Do not carry any electronic or tech devices inside the exam hall
Candidates wearing specific attire for cultural or religious reasons should arrive early for security clearance.