CLAT 2026 Exam Day Tomorrow: Check Key Guidelines, Documents, Dress Code And Exam Pattern Explained

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: The Common Law Admission Test 2026 (CLAT 2026) will be administered by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) tomorrow. The legal entrance exam will take place in a single shift from 2 to 4 p.m. Candidates can download their CLAT 2026 admit card from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in if they are applying to undergraduate and graduate legal programs at different national law universities.

The registered cellphone number and password are the login credentials needed to access the CLAT 2026 admission cards. For admission to undergraduate and graduate law programs at 25 NLUs, the CLAT 2026 is a nationwide college entrance exam.

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Important documents to carry

CLAT 2026 Admit Card

A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving Licence)

Attested recent passport-size photograph

Disability certificate (only for candidates under PwD category)

Blue or black ballpoint pen

Transparent water bottle

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Exam pattern and marking system

The exam will contain 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Questions will be asked from:

- English Language

- General Knowledge & Current Affairs

- Logical Reasoning

- Legal Reasoning

- Quantitative Techniques

Each correct answer = +1 mark

Each incorrect answer = –0.25 mark (negative marking)

No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions

The exam is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper)

Questions are designed to test comprehension, reasoning, and analytical skills

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Dress code for male candidate

Wear simple clothing in light colours

Use open footwear like slippers or sandals (avoid shoes with thick soles)

Wear jeans or trousers without multiple pockets

Avoid layered clothing

Do not wear jewellery or carry metallic items

Do not bring electronic or tech devices inside the exam hall

CLAT 2026 Exam Day: Dress code for female candidates

Wear simple clothing in light colours

Use open footwear such as slippers or sandals (avoid shoes, heels, or boots with thick soles)

Avoid jewellery, rings, necklaces, or any metallic accessories

Wear leggings or simple jeans without pockets

Do not carry any electronic or tech devices inside the exam hall

Candidates wearing specific attire for cultural or religious reasons should arrive early for security clearance.