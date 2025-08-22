Indian Navy INCET 2025 Admit Card Issued; Check Examination Fees Here

Indian Navy INCET 2025 Admit Card | incet.cbt-exam.in

Indian Navy INCET 2025: The Indian Navy announced the INCET hall ticket 2025 on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Applicants for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 can now acquire their admit cards from the official website of INCET at incet.cbt-exam.in. Aspirants will need to enter their registered email/mobile number and password.

Registration for INCET 2025 started on July 5 and ended on July 18, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy aims to fill around 882 positions within the organization.

Indian Navy INCET 2025: How to download the admit card?

Aspirants can follow the methods outlined below to access their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy INCET at incet.cbt-exam.in.

Step 2: Click on the INCET Admit Card 2025 download link, available on the home page.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to enter their login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the INCET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the hall ticket

Indian Navy INCET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants who wish to apply for the examination can check the educational requirements and age limit in the detailed notification accessible here.

Indian Navy INCET 2025: Examination fees

1. The examination fees for this entrance exam are Rs. 295/-, excluding applicable taxes and charges. SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women applicants are exempted from payment of fee.

2. The examination fees can be paid online by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

3. The admit cards will be issued to those who have paid or who are entitled to a waiver of the examination fee.

4. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances, nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

5. In case candidates have made an unsuccessful online payment of fees and money has been deducted from the account, please wait for 07 working days for automatic refund of money.

Indian Navy INCET 2025: Exam pattern

The online computer-based test includes of multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi (excluding General English). There will be a total of 100 questions asked over a 90-minute period.