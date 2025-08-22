 HTET Result 2025: Biometric Verification Process Starts From August 25; Check Details Here
HTET Result 2025: Biometric Verification Process Starts From August 25; Check Details Here

The biometric verification dates as well as the list of candidates for each centre and district has been released by the Haryana Board of School Education. The biometric verification will take place on August 25 and 26, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
HTET Result 2025 | Canva

HTET Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education has announced the biometric verification dates as well as the list of candidates for each centre and district. Aspirants who took the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can find the results and other information on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in.

HTET Result 2025: Biometric Verification

According to the official announcement, the biometric verification will take place on August 25 and 26, 2026. For this, candidates must present their original admit card as well as their original identity card with a photo.

The biometric verification is available in districts such as Ambala, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh at Narnaul, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Nuh, Palwal, and Charkhi Dadri.

Note: Before the results are announced, all applicants who applied must finish the biometric verification process. The results of applicants who do not finish the biometric verification will not be released.

Read the official notice here

HTET Result 2025: District-specific verification

To make it easier for applicants, district-specific verification facilities have been established in all 22 districts in the state. Aspirants from other states can finish their verification procedure by visiting the district headquarters nearest them. In exceptional situations, the candidate may finish their verification procedure by visiting any of the centres.

Only those applicants with the serial number indicated in the list must go through the verification procedure. Those selected will also receive messages via the cell phone number/email address they provided when submitting their online application.

Direct link to check the centre and candidates' details

HTET Exam 2025

The HTET exam was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. Level 3 (PGT) exams were held on July 30, 2025, from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Levels 2 (TGT) and 3 (PRT) exams were held on July 31, 2025. The former lasted from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the latter ran from 3 p.m. More than 4 lakh students were scheduled to take the exam at 673 assessment locations across the state.

