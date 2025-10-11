ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village Near Mumbai Earns Five-Star Rating For Sustainable Water Management

Govardhan Eco Village | File Image

Govardhan Eco Village (GEV), the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s 100-acre spiritual retreat at Galtare in Wada, near Mumbai, has received a five-star rating from the Water Audit Council (WAC) for its exemplary efforts in sustainable water management and conservation.

Audit mandated for high groundwater users

The Central Ground Water Authority, established by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to regulate groundwater resources, mandates that organisations using more than 100 million litres of groundwater annually must undergo water audits or risk losing licences to drill for water. Established in 2003, GEV welcomes around one million visitors every year. While many come for day trips to participate in spiritual events and tour the organic farms, others stay for longer retreats.

High water efficiency and strong reuse system

The audit awarded GEV a Water Use Efficiency Index of 0.99, with distribution losses below 10% and stormwater harvesting utilisation above 70%, meaning the organisation captures nearly three-fourths of all rainfall on its land. The retreat also reuses over 30% of treated greywater wastewater from kitchens and washrooms placing all indicators above industry standards.

About the Water Audit Council

The WAC was established by the Indian Plumbing Association to collect data, monitor, and audit water use across industries and institutions to promote sustainability. Dr. Madhubanti Dutta, Manager, WAC, said water audits are becoming increasingly important as the government expands mandates for compulsory water-use monitoring.

“The draft of the liquid waste management policy created by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change plans to extend the mandate to built-area environments,” said Dutta.She added that WAC also helps organisations with lower ratings improve efficiency by adopting better practices.

Efficient systems and infrastructure

The audit, conducted in September by WAC engineers T. Rajendiran and M. Kunal Pathak in coordination with Pavan Muttepawar, GEV’s engineer and sustainability manager, assessed the retreat’s progress toward achieving water neutrality.

GEV operates three borewells, three rainwater ponds, drip irrigation systems to minimise agricultural water waste, and a wastewater reuse facility where treated water is repurposed for irrigation creating a circular water-use model.

The audit also noted GEV’s use of geotagged photographic documentation, regular infrastructure inspections, and well-maintained water treatment plants employing multiple technologies.

Minor non-conformity and future recommendations

Only one minor non-conformity leaking taps was identified, which required corrective action. The audit also recommended measures such as reducing pond water evaporation, installing IoT-based monitoring systems, scheduling maintenance of storage tanks, expanding rainwater harvesting structures, and increasing signage to promote responsible water-use behaviour.

Dr. Dutta noted that only six out of ten organisations that undergo water audits achieve a five-star rating, making GEV’s accomplishment exceptional.

Commitment to long-term sustainability

Muttepawar said that although this was the first formal audit by an external agency, GEV has been monitoring its water consumption and wastewater since its inception. Chaitanya Rupa Das, head of sustainability monitoring and evaluation at GEV, said ISKCON plans to implement similar water conservation programmes at its other centres, including the Chowpatty temple, with strategies adapted to urban environments.