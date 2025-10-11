HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School of Law Partners with Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for ‘Nyay!’ -The Law Colleges’ Drama Festival 2025

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Partners With Rotary For ‘Nyay!’ -The Law Colleges’ Drama Festival 2025 |

The stage is set for a vibrant confluence of law, art and tradition as the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Balasaheb Apte College of Law hosts NYAY! -The Law Colleges’ Drama Festival 2025 at D.M. Harish School of Law, HSNC University, Mumbai. The event, held in fond memory of Barrister Shaukat C. Chagla, celebrates the power of performance in reflecting justice, ethics and social consciousness through the creative lens of young legal minds.

Through this collaboration, D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) underscores its commitment to promoting holistic legal education, one that extends beyond the classroom and into arenas that nurture empathy, expression and societal awareness.

Speaking about the collaboration and reflecting on the broader significance of the event, Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University said ,“Much like moot courts and mock trials that sharpen advocacy skills, plays and theatrical performances such as these, offer budding lawyers a dynamic medium to explore argumentation, rhetoric and narrative, core elements of legal practice, on an emotionally resonant stage. As we celebrate the theme of ‘Diwali Traditionals’, Nyay! reminds us that the pursuit of justice is also a pursuit of light, dispelling ignorance, prejudice and inequality. It is symbolic that this celebration of art and advocacy comes during the festival of lights, reflecting the hope that education continues to illuminate the path toward a just society.”

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, said: “At HSNC University, we believe that law and art share a common foundation, both seek truth and justice in human experience. By hosting Nyay!, we aim to empower our students to explore the ethical and emotional dimensions of law through performance. It is heartening to see future lawyers engaging creatively with ideas of justice and equity while embracing our cultural traditions through D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) and School of Performing Arts (SOPA).”

Dr. Bagla further emphasised the importance of holistic learning in legal education, noting that: “True legal understanding goes beyond statutes and precedents; it requires empathy, moral imagination and the courage to question. Platforms like Nyay! allow our students to internalise these values and express them in ways that connect with society at large.”

Dr. Bagla also highlighted HSNC University’s distinctive approach to interdisciplinary education: “Theatre and law may appear worlds apart, but both demand clarity of thought, strength of voice and conviction in purpose. At HSNC University, we encourage our students to engage in such cross-disciplinary experiences that sharpen their intellect and deepen their humanity.”

This year’s festival carries the theme ‘Diwali Traditionals’, blending the spirit of festivity with the timeless pursuit of justice. Law students from premier colleges across Mumbai will take to the stage to express legal and social narratives through theatre, combining intellect, emotion and cultural creativity.

The festival, beginning at 9 a.m on 12th October 2025 at the Worli campus of HSNC University, will feature original plays, courtroom dramatisations and performances inspired by real and fictional legal events, each reimagined in the festive context of Diwali.

With Nyay! 2025, the Rotary and Rotaract Clubs join hands with HSNC University to prove that justice, like art, shines brightest when it connects deeply with the community.