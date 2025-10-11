 'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry
The Union Education Ministry has urged schools to collect fees through UPI and other digital modes, aiming to modernize administration and promote ease of schooling. The move enhances convenience, transparency, and financial literacy for parents and students, aligning with India’s vision of a digitally empowered education system by 2047.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic (Representative pic)

New Delhi: Aiming to align educational administration with the government's broader goal of digital transformation, the Ministry of Education is encouraging schools to collect fees through secure digital modes, an official said on Saturday.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in a letter to States/UTs and other stakeholders, has emphasised on promoting the adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across schools in States and Union Territories (UTs).

The measure aims to strengthen Ease of Schooling by modernising administrative processes, especially those related to financial transactions in schools, said the official in a statement.

"This initiative will contribute significantly towards realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 - a digitally empowered, inclusive, and citizen-centric education system," it said.

Leveraging the significant and growing penetration of digital payment platforms, the Department has also encouraged autonomous bodies under the Ministry such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, NVS to explore and implement mechanisms that enable schools to collect admission and examination fees through secure and transparent digital modes, said the statement.

The letter mentions that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments offers multiple advantages.

For parents and students, it ensures convenience, transparency, and the ability to make payments from home without visiting schools, it said.

Encouraging States and UTs to take similar steps, the Department has stated that the move towards digital payments in schools will be an important stride in aligning educational administration with the government's broader goal of Digital Transformation, it said.

This would also enable all stakeholders to become more financially literate thereby opening up a larger world of digital transactions, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

