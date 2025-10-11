 IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At Google, Microsoft And Warner Bros
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At Google, Microsoft And Warner Bros

IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At Google, Microsoft And Warner Bros

IIT Guwahati’s inaugural batch from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) has recorded an impressive 91% placement rate.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s first-ever batch of BTech students from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) has achieved an impressive 91% placement rate. This milestone highlights the strong industry demand for AI and data science professionals.

Top Global Recruiters on Campus

As per the report, big firms like Google, Microsoft, and Warner Bros Discovery hired from the inaugural graduating batch. One student will go to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), USA, for higher studies under the programme.

Founded in 2021 in partnership with the Mehta Family Foundation, the School of Data Science and AI was among the first IIT departments to launch a standalone BTech in Data Science and AI. The project was designed to develop talent for pioneering technologies defining the future of innovation.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Residents Await Long-Promised Passport Office Even After Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Panvel Residents Await Long-Promised Passport Office Even After Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Read Also
IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Last Date Till October 13; Last Chance To Apply With...
article-image

Hands-On Learning Through Research Projects

The program included a one-year project component where students had the opportunity to tackle actual problems in the areas of deepfake detection, conversational AI, robotics, federated learning, large language models, and multimodal healthcare systems.

"By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve. The successful placement of our very first batch validates both the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built," Professor Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-Guwahati, said, as reported by PTI.

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence now has BTech, MTech, PhD, and online BSc (Hons) programmes, drawing students from all over India and internationally. The school maintains its position as a pioneer in AI education and applied research in the IIT ecosystem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets;...

Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets;...

ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village Near Mumbai Earns Five-Star Rating For Sustainable Water Management

ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village Near Mumbai Earns Five-Star Rating For Sustainable Water Management

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Launches 'The Great Disruption' Series With Justice...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Launches 'The Great Disruption' Series With Justice...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School of Law Partners with Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School of Law Partners with Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for...

Rajasthan To Light Up 65,000 Govt Schools For Diwali In Large-Scale Beautification Campaign

Rajasthan To Light Up 65,000 Govt Schools For Diwali In Large-Scale Beautification Campaign