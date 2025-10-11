IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At Google, Microsoft And Warner Bros

IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s first-ever batch of BTech students from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) has achieved an impressive 91% placement rate. This milestone highlights the strong industry demand for AI and data science professionals.

Top Global Recruiters on Campus

As per the report, big firms like Google, Microsoft, and Warner Bros Discovery hired from the inaugural graduating batch. One student will go to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), USA, for higher studies under the programme.

Founded in 2021 in partnership with the Mehta Family Foundation, the School of Data Science and AI was among the first IIT departments to launch a standalone BTech in Data Science and AI. The project was designed to develop talent for pioneering technologies defining the future of innovation.

Hands-On Learning Through Research Projects

The program included a one-year project component where students had the opportunity to tackle actual problems in the areas of deepfake detection, conversational AI, robotics, federated learning, large language models, and multimodal healthcare systems.

"By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve. The successful placement of our very first batch validates both the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built," Professor Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-Guwahati, said, as reported by PTI.

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence now has BTech, MTech, PhD, and online BSc (Hons) programmes, drawing students from all over India and internationally. The school maintains its position as a pioneer in AI education and applied research in the IIT ecosystem.