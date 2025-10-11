IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Last Date Till October 13; Last Chance To Apply With Late Fee

GATE 2026 Registration | Official Website

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline with a late fee, providing the aspirants with one last chance to apply. The candidates can now make their registrations through the official website at goaps.iitg.ac.in, until October 13, 2025.

This extension follows several requests from students who had failed to meet the previous deadline of October 9. IIT Guwahati ensured that there would be no further extension, calling upon candidates to apply with immediate effect. Candidates who register within the extended time will need to pay a late fee of ₹1,500 (female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates) or ₹2,000 (for all others, including foreign nationals).

However, the institute has ensured that the GATE 2026 examination dates of February 7, 8, 14, and 15 do not conflict with the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) on February 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Once the registration process ends, IIT Guwahati will also provide a correction window early in November, where candidates can make some changes in their application form prior to the release of the admit cards.

GATE 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- goaps.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link GATE 2026 Registration

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Note: Download the GATE 2026 registration confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.