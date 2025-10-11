 IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Last Date Till October 13; Last Chance To Apply With Late Fee
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Last Date Till October 13; Last Chance To Apply With Late Fee

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Last Date Till October 13; Last Chance To Apply With Late Fee

IIT Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline till October 13, 2025, allowing candidates to apply with a late fee.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2026 Registration | Official Website

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline with a late fee, providing the aspirants with one last chance to apply. The candidates can now make their registrations through the official website at goaps.iitg.ac.in, until October 13, 2025.

This extension follows several requests from students who had failed to meet the previous deadline of October 9. IIT Guwahati ensured that there would be no further extension, calling upon candidates to apply with immediate effect. Candidates who register within the extended time will need to pay a late fee of ₹1,500 (female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates) or ₹2,000 (for all others, including foreign nationals).

However, the institute has ensured that the GATE 2026 examination dates of February 7, 8, 14, and 15 do not conflict with the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) on February 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Once the registration process ends, IIT Guwahati will also provide a correction window early in November, where candidates can make some changes in their application form prior to the release of the admit cards.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5 Arrested
Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5 Arrested
Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols
Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols
Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry
'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry
Read Also
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
article-image

GATE 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- goaps.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link GATE 2026 Registration

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Note: Download the GATE 2026 registration confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5...

Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5...

Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols

Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols

'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry

'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry

IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At...

IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At...

Gautam Adani Hails Whistling Woods International Students As 'Gems Of Bharat', Urges India To Own...

Gautam Adani Hails Whistling Woods International Students As 'Gems Of Bharat', Urges India To Own...