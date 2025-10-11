 UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank

The UPSC has declared the final results for NDA-1 and CAPF AC 2025, with Vaibhav Kumar securing the top position. A total of 735 candidates qualified based on their written exams and SSB interviews for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
UPSC NDA 1 2025 result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA-1) 2025 and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants exams. The aspirants can now see whether they have qualified or not on the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 735 candidates have made it to the NDA-1 155th Course and the Indian Naval Academy (INAC) 117th Course, as per the written exam conducted on 13 April 2025 and Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews thereafter. Vaibhav Kumar has headed the merit list of NDA-1 2025. Medical examination results have not been taken into account during the final lists preparation.

Provisional Status and Document Submission

The candidature of all shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to the receipt of necessary certificates, including the date of birth certificate and educational qualifications, directly by the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi. Candidates are advised not to dispatch documents to UPSC.

Course Commencement

For information about the commencement dates of the NDA and Naval Academy courses, candidates are advised to look up the relevant Ministry of Defence websites:

Army: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Navy: joinindiannavy.gov.in

Air Force: careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Marks of the candidates will be posted on the website after 15 days of the result announcement. For any kind of assistance, candidates may visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter personally or over phone at 011-23385271 / 011-23381125 / 011-23098543.

UPSC NDA-1 and CAPF ACs 2025 results: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link NDA-1 and CAPF ACs 2025 results

Step 3: The UPSC result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check their name and roll number on the PDF

Step 5: Download the UPSC NDA-1 and CAPF ACs 2025 results PDF and save it for future reference.

