Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board To Recruit Over 2,000 Assistant Professors For Govt Colleges Soon | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is likely to issue a major recruitment notification within the next two weeks to fill more than 2,000 assistant professor posts in government arts and science colleges across the state.

About The Move

The move follows the announcement by Higher Education Minister K. Govi Chezhian that the state government has sanctioned the appointment of 2,708 permanent assistant professors to strengthen faculty in these colleges.

This large-scale recruitment drive comes amid a rapid expansion of higher education infrastructure - 37 new government arts and science colleges have been established in the past four years, including 16 in the current academic year alone.

Read Also Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the upcoming recruitment would be conducted directly through the TRB.

"The notification will carry complete details on online registration, eligibility, and certificate uploads. Once applications are scrutinised, eligible candidates will be called for a competitive examination," the official said.

According to sources in the TRB, the recruitment process will follow a transparent, merit-based system.

After the publication of exam results, interviews will be held in all districts based on the candidates' choice of location.

"The entire process is expected to take around four to five months," the official added.

The Higher Education Department has been struggling to fill approximately 4,000 sanctioned assistant professor vacancies since 2023 due to pending legal challenges.

As an interim measure, guest lecturers have been appointed to ensure that teaching activities are not disrupted.

The forthcoming recruitment drive is expected to significantly improve the student–teacher ratio and bring stability to the faculty structure in government institutions. Once completed, it will mark one of the largest faculty appointments in recent years by the Tamil Nadu government, aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education across the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)