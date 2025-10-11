 Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols

Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols

Tamil Nadu’s Health Department granted conditional approval for a bank exam in Tirunelveli amid a rat fever (leptospirosis) scare at a local college, where several students were hospitalised. After sanitisation and hygiene checks, the exam was allowed, while authorities continue awareness drives and preventive measures to curb the outbreak.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Department has granted conditional approval for a scheduled bank recruitment examination to be held on October 12 at a private college in Melathediyoor, Tirunelveli, even as the district grapples with a fresh rat fever (leptospirosis) scare among students.

Earlier this week, several students from the college were hospitalised with high fever, body pain, and other symptoms consistent with leptospirosis.

Medical tests confirmed the infection, prompting health officials to close the college and inspect the premises temporarily.

The affected students are undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Read Also
'Schools Must Try To Collect Fees Via UPI & Other Digital Modes': Union Education Ministry
article-image

Health Department teams, during inspection of the hostel campus, identified contaminated water as the likely cause of the outbreak. The officials also collected water and food samples for testing.

Food Safety Department authorities subsequently found multiple hygiene lapses in the hostel mess and two campus canteens.

Following the inspection, both canteen licences were temporarily suspended, and the college was ordered to remain closed until proper sanitation measures were completed. After several days of cleaning and disinfection, a follow-up inspection was conducted.

Health Department officials confirmed that the premises earmarked for the bank recruitment exam had been sanitised and that all classrooms, restrooms, and common areas were disinfected.

Read Also
IIT Guwahati’s First Data Science & AI Batch Achieves 91% Placement Rate; Students Land Jobs At...
article-image

The department then granted conditional permission for the exam to proceed as per schedule, warning the management against any lapses in hygiene protocols.

Meanwhile, the recent incident has heightened public concern as Tirunelveli district recorded multiple cases of rat fever in recent weeks, particularly in schools and hostels in rural areas.

Health authorities have launched awareness drives, urging residents to maintain clean surroundings, ensure safe drinking water, and immediately report any symptoms of fever or jaundice.

Medical teams have also intensified field inspections and distributed preventive medication in affected areas to curb the spread of the disease.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village Near Mumbai Earns Five-Star Rating For Sustainable Water Management

ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village Near Mumbai Earns Five-Star Rating For Sustainable Water Management

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Launches 'The Great Disruption' Series With Justice...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Launches 'The Great Disruption' Series With Justice...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School of Law Partners with Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for...

HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School of Law Partners with Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for...

Rajasthan To Light Up 65,000 Govt Schools For Diwali In Large-Scale Beautification Campaign

Rajasthan To Light Up 65,000 Govt Schools For Diwali In Large-Scale Beautification Campaign

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board To Recruit Over 2,000 Assistant Professors For Govt Colleges...

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board To Recruit Over 2,000 Assistant Professors For Govt Colleges...